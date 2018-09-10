Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely
Democracy to flourish further: COAS

Democracy to flourish further: COAS
No loan for dams: CJP

No loan for dams: CJP
Surrendering to bigots

Surrendering to bigots
14 committees for first 100-day plan

14 committees for first 100-day plan
Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria

Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria
Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour

Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour
Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants
China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan

China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan
Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Newspost

September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Expensive living

This refers to the letter ‘High prices’ (Sep 5) by Maheen Rao. The writer has rightly urged the government to open new utility stores in order to help the people to deal with financial problems caused by the uncontrolled increase in the prices of essential items. Gone are the days when people used to buy quality products from utility stores.

A committee has recently identified around 1,650 profitless utility stores and prepared to close these stores. The main reasons for this are poor management and the provision of substandard goods at these utility stores. The government ought to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to grapple with poor management tactics and guarantee the availability of standard goods of daily life in these utility stores.

Muzzamil Shahzad

Lahore

*****

The recent increase in electricity tariffs and gas price show that the newly elected PTI-led government is in no mood to provide relief to people. Such tough decisions will add to the miseries of the people with limited resources of income and who are already stressed because of the constant devaluation of the rupee against the dollar. Those responsible for formulating new economic policies must keep in mind that the people voted for the PTI with a hope to end their financial woes. There is, however, no such expectation in sight. Holding meetings and organising press conferences in order to rationalise their unpopular decisions will not suffice until something concrete is done to introduce people-friendly policies.

Mostly these are individuals who belong to the salaried class and other low-income groups that pay taxes regularly. But these are the people who bear the brunt of such tough policies. The authorities must come up with a viable plan to generate income by levying taxes on agriculturists, industrialists, land owners and business tycoons. This is the only way forward to provide some relief to people. Both the long- and short-term measures should be initiated to ameliorate the exacerbating economic situation.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams

Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams
Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Photos & Videos

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book