Expensive living

This refers to the letter ‘High prices’ (Sep 5) by Maheen Rao. The writer has rightly urged the government to open new utility stores in order to help the people to deal with financial problems caused by the uncontrolled increase in the prices of essential items. Gone are the days when people used to buy quality products from utility stores.

A committee has recently identified around 1,650 profitless utility stores and prepared to close these stores. The main reasons for this are poor management and the provision of substandard goods at these utility stores. The government ought to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to grapple with poor management tactics and guarantee the availability of standard goods of daily life in these utility stores.

Muzzamil Shahzad

Lahore

*****

The recent increase in electricity tariffs and gas price show that the newly elected PTI-led government is in no mood to provide relief to people. Such tough decisions will add to the miseries of the people with limited resources of income and who are already stressed because of the constant devaluation of the rupee against the dollar. Those responsible for formulating new economic policies must keep in mind that the people voted for the PTI with a hope to end their financial woes. There is, however, no such expectation in sight. Holding meetings and organising press conferences in order to rationalise their unpopular decisions will not suffice until something concrete is done to introduce people-friendly policies.

Mostly these are individuals who belong to the salaried class and other low-income groups that pay taxes regularly. But these are the people who bear the brunt of such tough policies. The authorities must come up with a viable plan to generate income by levying taxes on agriculturists, industrialists, land owners and business tycoons. This is the only way forward to provide some relief to people. Both the long- and short-term measures should be initiated to ameliorate the exacerbating economic situation.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali