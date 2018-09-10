Kashmir’s water

Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu Kashmir’s capital, is surrounded by two rivers: River Neelum and River Jhelum. Domel is a place where the two rivers merge and move towards south. After Mangla, the water of the united River Jhelum enters into Pakistan, thus making its lands cultivated. Kashmiris have always sacrificed their land and homes to ensure a bright future for Pakistan. Mangla Dam is its most evident example. A hydro-electric project called the Neelum-Jhelum power plant was launched at Joora in the Neelum Valley converting water flow towards River Jhelum to produce electricity from a powerhouse at Chattar, near Kohala.

Now River Neelum from Joora to Domel is presenting a deserted look. Water flow is minimum, thus converting the river into a narrow nullah. The authorities concerned must change the design of the Neelum-Jhelum project so that the natural beauty of Muzaffarabad and its surrounding areas is protected. At least, 50 percent of the water of Neelum should be spared for Muzaffarabad and its people.

Syed Muzammil Hussain

Islamabad