Rajiv assassination case: Tamil Nadu cabinet for release of all seven convicts

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu cabinet on Sunday passed a resolution recommending the release of the seven convicts in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, two days after the Supreme Court put the ball in the court of the governor to take a decision on the matter. The proposal will now be sent to the office of Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The convicts — V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santham, A G Perarivalan alias Arivu, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, P Ravichandaran and Nalini have been in jail for 25 years.

“Tamil Nadu cabinet recommends release of seven convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The recommendation will be sent to the TN governor immediately,” ANI quoted state minister D Jayakumar as saying after the Cabinet meeting in Chennai, which was chaired by Chief Minister.