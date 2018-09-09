Early Kashmir resolution imperative for peace

SRINAGAR: Hailing the reiteration of their country’s official stand on the Kashmir issue by the Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani said that they hoped that the newly elected government of Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to use its good offices on all the diplomatic and political levels for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. The early resolution of this long pending Kashmir issue is highly imperative for a lasting peace and progress in the South Asia. But it is regrettable the stubbornness of New Delhi is a stumbling block in the way forward for the resolution of this issue. New Delhi’s stand is contrary to logical and historical facts as for as Kashmir is concerned, Geelani said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Hurriyat Conference has kickstarted the anti-election campaign by organising a rally at Abi Guzar, in which senior Hurriyat leaders, activists and people belonging to all walks of life participated, the Hurriyat spokesman said. He also condemned the house detention of amalgam general secretary Ghulam Nabi Sumji who was scheduled to lead an anti-election rally in Srinagar. He also castigated the police authorities for arresting another senior leader of the conglomerate Hakim Abdul Rashid who has been shifted to the central jail in Srinagar.