Mayor’s car snatched

KARACHI: Gunmen snatched a government vehicle from the family of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar from Defence area on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Omer Shahid Hamid of District South said that it was about 3pm when information was received that a Toyota Corolla car bearing registration number GSD-999 had been snatched from Shahbaz Commercial.