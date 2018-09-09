Three of a family killed in accident

FAISALABAD: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident near Toll Plaza here on Saturday.

Zafar Iqbal, his son Saeed Ahmad and brother-in-law Tahir Hussain were on their way home after attending a Mehfil-e-Milad by a bike when a bus hit their motorbike on Chiniot Road. As a result, all three bikers died on the spot. Meanwhile, Sughran Bibi of Chak 100/RB was killed when a rickshaw hit her while crossing a road.

TWO COMMIT SUICIDE: Two people committed suicide in separate incidents here on Saturday.

Ghulam Qadir of Chak 92/RB and Shadi Bibi of Akbar Town committed suicide by taking poison over some domestic issues.

TWO DEAD IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS: Two people died in separate incidents here on Saturday. Alam Sher of Chak 417/GB was axed to death by some unidentified accused persons. In another incident, five-month-old Fatima died when she accidentally slipped from her brother’s hand at Chak 279/RB.

JI RALLY: Activists of the Jamaat-e-Islami on Saturday took out a rally and demanded the government implement the apex court decision regarding Urdu as an official language. The rally started from Chiniot Bazaar was led by Sardar Zafar Hussain. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribing slogans in favour of their demand.