Youth injured over enmity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy was injured by some youths on the suspicion of implicating their relative in a police case on Saturday.
Usman and Bilal had sexually assaulted first-year student Zain and an FIR was registered against them. They suspected Haider had instigated Zain to get registered a case against them.
On the day of incident, Usman’s relative Imran Mani Gujjar and his accomplices opened fire on Haider on Canal Road and injured him.
TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy was injured by some youths on the suspicion of implicating their relative in a police case on Saturday.
Usman and Bilal had sexually assaulted first-year student Zain and an FIR was registered against them. They suspected Haider had instigated Zain to get registered a case against them.
On the day of incident, Usman’s relative Imran Mani Gujjar and his accomplices opened fire on Haider on Canal Road and injured him.
Comments