Youth injured over enmity

TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy was injured by some youths on the suspicion of implicating their relative in a police case on Saturday.

Usman and Bilal had sexually assaulted first-year student Zain and an FIR was registered against them. They suspected Haider had instigated Zain to get registered a case against them.

On the day of incident, Usman’s relative Imran Mani Gujjar and his accomplices opened fire on Haider on Canal Road and injured him.