Two Balochistan ministers take oath

QUETTA: Two members of Balochistan Assembly took oath as ministers at a ceremony at the Governor House Quetta here on Saturday.
Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo administered oath to Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from PB-8 Barkhan and Mir Assad Baloch from PB-43 Panjgur as ministers.
