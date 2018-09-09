Two Balochistan ministers take oath

QUETTA: Two members of Balochistan Assembly took oath as ministers at a ceremony at the Governor House Quetta here on Saturday.

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo administered oath to Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from PB-8 Barkhan and Mir Assad Baloch from PB-43 Panjgur as ministers.