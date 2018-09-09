PM to visit Karachi on 16th

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on the invitation on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on September 16, said a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson on Saturday.

The premier is expected to chair a meeting over the security situation in the metropolis, and will also be briefed on the ongoing development projects. PM Khan will attend Bhasha Dam fundraising programme at the Governor House. The governor has been assigned to organise the fundraising event. To the surprise of PTI’s supporters and political opponents alike, the party won 14 out of 21 seats from Karachi in the recent general election. The premier also won a seat from the metropolis (NA-243) with a landslide margin but later vacate it for his seat in his ancestral hometown, Mianwali. The PTI government has given two seats to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan members in its federal cabinet and has recently inducted Ali Zaidi, the party’s Karachi leader, in the cabinet as Maritime Minister. PTI’s Karachi leader Dr Arif Alvi is expected to take oath as President on Sep 9. The party has announced to contest the bye-election on seats vacated by its leaders after winning the general election.