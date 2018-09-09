Medical store set ablaze in Malakand

BATKHELA: Unidentified persons set ablaze a medical store at Akhtar Ghondai in Malakand district on Friday night.

It was learnt that unidentified persons put ‘MM Khan First Aid Clinic’ on fire. As a result, medicines and furniture worth million of rupees reduced to ashes in the inferno.

The locals and the fire brigades reached the spot and put out the fire.

The clinic owner, Momin Khan said the fire had turned medicines worth Rs1 million and furniture into to ashes. The Malakand Levies registered the case and started investigation.