Pakistan Navy Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy on Saturday celebrated “Pakistan Navy Day’’ to commemorate its stunning performance against a much bigger and devious enemy during the 1965 War, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

Daring attack by Pakistan Navy warships on Dwarka and confinement of entire Indian Navy Fleet by PN Submarine Ghazi are the glorious reminiscence of the day.

In his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said Pakistan Navy commemorated the day to pay tributes to Ghazis and war heroes “whose sacrifices and gallant acts instil in us a renewed spirit and resolve”.

“While fondly remembering the daring acts of our officers and men who humbled and frustrated the adversary, this day calls for rekindling the spirit of sacrifice and selfless devotion to the country,” he said.

The naval chief reiterated that September 8, 1965 would remain a golden chapter in Pakistan’s naval history and continue to inspire its new generation of officers and sailors to be bold and innovative in professional pursuits. “We stand committed to keeping the spirit of September 8, 1965 alive and pledge to defend our sea frontiers with unflinching resolve, devotion and commitment,” he added. In order to commemorate this day and to pay tributes to martyrs and Ghazis, Pakistan Navy arranged an impressive four dimensional demonstration of naval capabilities at PNS Qasim, Manora Karachi. Sindh Chief Minister Murad All Shah attended the event as chief guest.