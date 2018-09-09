4 more to join federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday gave the go-ahead to include four more ministers in the federal cabinet, said his spokesperson. Umar Ayub Khan, Ali Zaidi and Muhammad Mian Soomro will be inducted into the federal cabinet, according to Geo News report.

The spokesperson said that Umar Ayub Khan will be given the portfolio of Energy, Ali Zaidi will take the charge of Maritime Affairs, and former Senate chairperson M Mian Soomro will be the Minister of Privatisation, while Murad Saeed's portfolio would be announced later. Sources have said that Saeed would be given the state minister's portfolio. The federal cabinet has now 23 members with the recent inclusion of ministers. The PM has not given the Ministry of Interior portfolio to any of his cabinet members and secured the resignation of Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan due to his graft cases before the National Accountability Bureau.