Consequences if govt meddled with seminaries: Fazl

BANNU: JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman Saturday warned the government of dire consequences if it intervened in the affairs of seminaries. “We know what are objectives behind the formation of Economic Advisory Council (EAC); therefore, any attempt to meddle with the madaris system will meet a stiff resistance,” he chief while addressing a rally here.

Questioning the transparency of July 25 general election, he said the election results were against the people’s expectations, as the echo of rigging was being heard in the entire country. “After rigging in polls, the present majority of PTI chief ministers and prime minister is all bogus and fake,” he said. Fazl said the worst kind of rigging was committed in the elections. He said the PPP won in Sindh and PML-N in Punjab but both parties say rigging was committed in elections.