Tarbela-IV restarts power generation

LAHORE: Tarbela-IV Extension Hydropower Project restarted generation Saturday evening, as the second gate of its Unit No 16 was lifted, paving the way to resume power generation from the project.

The electricity generated by the project is being provided to the national grid.

Earlier, Wapda managed to lift the first gate of Unit No 16 on Monday by adopting the best engineering practices and with concerted efforts of its engineers, consultants and contractors.

The draft tube gates of Tarbela-IV got stuck due to piling of silt because of unprecedented low flows in the reservoir to the dead level and technical issue with valves on the penstock, which led to accumulation of silt in the draft tube gates.

Subsequently, the rehabilitation activities were started jointly by the project management, consultants and contractors for lifting up the gates at the powerhouse to recommence electricity generation from the project.

Prior to the accumulation of silt in draft tube gates, Tarbela-IV provided 177 million units of electricity to the national grid.