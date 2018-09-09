Sun September 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Asia Cup 2018 trophy unveiled

LAHORE: The Asia Cup 2018 trophy was put on display at the ICC Academy Open House on Saturday for a few hours, allowing fans the chance to get a close look at the coveted inter-nation regional cricket trophy.

The ICC Academy Open House was underway and cricket fans of all ages had a glimpse of the trophy, which was unveiled in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Emirates Cricket Board Chairman.

The Asia Cup teams start to arrive in the UAE on Sunday, September 9 and they begin training for the tournament on 10 September at Dubai Sport City’s ICC Academy facility. 2014 champions Sri Lanka who won the trophy the last time the tournament was played in the ODI format are led by captain Angelo Mathews who is confident his side can take home the trophy in this edition as well “It (my team), is a blend of youth and experience, I have got the best team. We have got the skill and potential to overcome any team on our day, and we are looking ahead to the challenges ahead.”

The tournament begins on September 15 with Bangladesh taking on Sri Lanka at the Dubai International stadium. Play begins at 03:30 pm.

Tickets for the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 can be purchased online at Platinumlist, or at close to 100 retail outlets across the United Arab Emirates, including all UAE Exchange outlets. Fans can also buy season tickets for both the venues at attractive prices.

