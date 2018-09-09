Sun September 09, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 9, 2018

Farah eyes history bid in Great North Run

LONDON: Mo Farah will have history in his sights on Sunday as the British star chases a record fifth Great North Run title.

Victory in Newcastle this weekend will make Farah the first man to win the Great North Run five times.

That would be the perfect preparation for the 35-year-old ahead of his appearance at the Chicago Marathon in October.

After two years adapting to road racing following his epic track career, Farah admits he is still not the finished article.

But the former Olympic champion is getting more confident by the day.

“I’m still learning and understanding more and I’m not afraid to mix it in,” Farah said.

“In 2014, I was afraid to mix it because it was their territory and I was a track runner. But now I’m not afraid of anything.

“It’s a totally different challenge and I’m enjoying every day of it. My goal is to win a major marathon.

“For a track runner the highlight is the Olympics, and in the marathon the biggest thing you can do is win a major race.”

The Great North Run is part of a busy period for Farah, who admitted his previous victories in the race have signalled the end of the season — a landmark he traditionally celebrates by eating his favourite sticky toffee pudding.

