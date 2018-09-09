Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Sports

AFP
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kiwis beat Argentina 46-24 in Rugby C’ship

NELSON, New Zealand: New Zealand were made to work to quell a spirited Argentina 46-24 in Nelson Saturday to remain unbeaten after the third round of the Rugby Championship.

A brief spurt before half-time and again in the closing minutes made the difference for the All Blacks against an unpredictable Argentinian attack.

The All Blacks wanted to make an emphatic statement to mark their first Test in Nelson, nearly 150 years after the city hosted the historic first game of rugby in New Zealand, and they did that by outscoring the Pumas six tries to three to claim the bonus point.

But it did not come easy against an Argentina side boosted by a convincing win over South Africa and who were ahead 7-3 after 15 minutes in their search for a first ever win over New Zealand.

But, before a capacity crowd of 21,400, they could not handle the All Blacks trade mark closing burst which produced two late converted tries.

It meant Argentina’s dismal record against the All Blacks slumped to one draw and 26 losses from 27 Tests and they are closing in on the unwanted record of the team to play the most matches against New Zealand without a win — currently held by Scotland on 31.

Pumas’ coach Mario Ledesma said before the game he did not believe the Argentinian pack was the potent force it once was and in the opening scrum he saw them rolled back as Karl Tu’inukuafe crushed Nahuel Chaparro Tetaz.

From the resulting penalty, Richie Mo’unga put the All Blacks on the board in the second minute. Much had been made of Mo’unga getting a start at fly-half in only his second Test but it was flanker Shannon Frizell, also having his first start who made the biggest impact with his powerful running around the ruck. A triple injury blow in the ninth minute for the All Blacks saw Ben Smith, Ngani Laumape (knee) and Brodie Retallick (shoulder) leave the field to be replaced by Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown and Sam Whitelock.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use