Murali joins Essex

LONDON: India batsman Murali Vijay has agreed to join Essex for the rest of the English side’s County Championship campaign.

Vijay played India’s first two Tests on their current tour of England, but was dropped after struggling in their heavy defeat at Lord’s.

The 34-year-old opener was twice dismissed without scoring in that match, but caught Essex’s attention with a half-century against his new club during a tour match in July. Vijay joins Essex as a replacement overseas player following the exit of Australian seamer Peter Siddle.