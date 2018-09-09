Ali lifts NBP with unbeaten 93

LAHORE: Unbeaten at 93, Ali Asad lifted National Bank of Pakistan’s score to 221 for five on day one of the pool A round two match of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy 2018-19 against Lahore Region Whites here at the LCCA ground on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, NBP’s opened posted seven fours studded innings that came in 237 balls. He was supported by Rameez Raja with 31 runs at the other end. M Irfan with three wickets applied breaks on NBP’s progress.

Brief scores: NBP (First innings) 221-5 in 90 overs (Ali Asad 93*, Rameez Raja 31, Danish Aziz 28, Kamran Ghulam 24, M Irfan 3-66) vs Lahore Region White

Toss: Lahore Region White

Umpires: Majid Hussain & Muhammad Sajid

Referee: Muhammad Anees

Scorer: Najamus Saeed.