Wallabies edge SA in Brisbane arm wrestle

BRISBANE, Australia: Australia overcame a week of turmoil to edge South Africa 23-18 in their Rugby Championship clash in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Wallabies capitalised on a poor second half by the Springboks, who led 18-17 at half-time but were let down by a host of handling errors after the break.

After two big losses to New Zealand to start the tournament, the Wallabies had to cope with the injury-enforced withdrawals of David Pocock and Israel Folau in the lead-up to the match. They then lost towering lock Adam Coleman on the day of the match due to family reasons. “We put a lot into our preparation this week and not all of that may have happened on the field, but... when someone tries to take (the win) away from you, you fight harder for it,” Australian coach Michael Cheika said.

“That’s what happened tonight — we fought harder.”

Cheika said the Wallabies had coped well without Pocock and Folau.

“They took a step up in maturity as a team,” he said.

The Wallabies appeared unfazed by the disruption when they scored in just the second minute of the match, captain Michael Hooper crashing over after 11 phases close to the South African line.