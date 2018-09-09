Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Sports

AFP
September 9, 2018

Share

Wallabies edge SA in Brisbane arm wrestle

BRISBANE, Australia: Australia overcame a week of turmoil to edge South Africa 23-18 in their Rugby Championship clash in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Wallabies capitalised on a poor second half by the Springboks, who led 18-17 at half-time but were let down by a host of handling errors after the break.

After two big losses to New Zealand to start the tournament, the Wallabies had to cope with the injury-enforced withdrawals of David Pocock and Israel Folau in the lead-up to the match. They then lost towering lock Adam Coleman on the day of the match due to family reasons. “We put a lot into our preparation this week and not all of that may have happened on the field, but... when someone tries to take (the win) away from you, you fight harder for it,” Australian coach Michael Cheika said.

“That’s what happened tonight — we fought harder.”

Cheika said the Wallabies had coped well without Pocock and Folau.

“They took a step up in maturity as a team,” he said.

The Wallabies appeared unfazed by the disruption when they scored in just the second minute of the match, captain Michael Hooper crashing over after 11 phases close to the South African line.

