Montpellier, Bordeaux in high-scoring draw

BORDEAUX: Last season’s French runners up Montpellier scraped a 9-9 draw on Saturday away to Bordeaux-Begles in the opening game of the third round of the Top 14.

The home team dominated for much of the game but wasted chances to score and finally ran out of breath.

Montpellier, playing their first away game of the season, took more than an hour to rouse themselves, kicking two penalties in the last 14 minutes to wrest two precious points for a draw.

Baptiste Serin kicked all the home team’s points with penalties but also wasted two shots at the posts early in the second half.

The first half lacked rhythm and was only of interest to connoisseurs of the scrum. Serin booted two early penalties and Ruan Pienaar struck back with the last kick of the half.

In the second half, Bordeaux came close to breaking through several times but loose passes at key moments by Semi Radradra and Eto Nabuli cost them potential tries.

After surviving the assault, Montpellier clawed their way back and won three penalties in range of the posts. Johan Goosen converted two.