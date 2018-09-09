LRC hosts five Moj-e-Bahar races today

LAHORE: The Lahore second day winter meeting 2018-19 with five Moj-e-Bahar races have been placed for acceptance for Sunday.

With order of running these class VII races of different divisions have three of 800 metres and two of a miles run. As the day starts at 2.30 pm, the first, second and fifth races have the largest field of 18 horses each while third have 10 and fourth have 6 entries at Lahore Race Club (LRC).

In the first race of division-V.B, Mozrat is the favourite while for a place Anmole One is believed to taking and Meri Sahiba may runs for an upset. While the other participants are Jungle Da Master, Free My Heart, Bet of The Day, Kahkashan, Alex, Sonay Ki Chirya, Leeza Princess, Golden Apple, Dil-e-Arzoo, Baby Accurate, Head Line, Killing Eyes, Meri Tasveer, Fakhta and Aas Paas.

The division-V.A second race has Petra above all of the others while it maybe followed at its footsteps is by Baa Murad. Push The Limits, from among the other in the race, Bright Life, Lady Niba, Turab Prince, Desert Gold, Lovey Dovey, High Speed, High Jacker, Afzaal Choice, Wahab Choice, Miss Ravi Road, Palwasha, Grey Invader, Dil De Rani, Music Boy and Bano, is believed to be coming with a surprise performance.

Neeli De Malika starts as favourite in the division-III & IV third race of the day while Owais-e-Bhakkar may take second place with a surprise run is expected from Rang-e-Hina and the others in the race are Desert Rain, Butt The Great, Fahad The Great, Mastan Queen, Queen Esmeralda, Hyper Trapper and Big Easy.

The fourth race in order of run is of division-I which has Rashk-e-Qamar as favourite while Carry On Jutta may take second place and Bajwa Choice would come up with a surprise stride. The others in the race are Cat’s Eye, Shan-e-Sikander and The Mighty Punkit.

The final race of the day is in division-II and III horses and here three marked ponies for win, place and fluke are Minding, Sweet Sania and Helena while other in the run includes; Moon Soon, Roop Di Rani, Punjabi Style, Sarai Norang, Fancy Boy, Race Da Prince, Happiness Moment, Sohna Lal, Moazzam Prince, Pocket Power, Poma Love, Marshal, Neeli The Great, Baa Maqsad and Dil De Ruba.