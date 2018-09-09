Libya draw away to stay above SA, Nigeria

JOHANNESBURG: Libya forced a 0-0 draw with South Africa in Durban Saturday to remain surprise Group E leaders in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying competition.

When the mini-leagues draw was made, former African champions Nigeria and South Africa were installed as favourites to fill the two places available for the finals in Cameroon.

But with two of the six qualifying rounds completed, Libya lead with four points, South Africa and Nigeria have three each and the Seychelles are pointless. Algeria-born coach Adel Amrouche said he hoped the goalless stalemate at Moses Mabhida Stadium in the Indian Ocean port city would bring joy to the Libyan people.

“Only football can bring the people together,” said the 50-year-old former coach of Equatorial Guinea, Burundi and Kenya.

He was talking after deadly clashes in Tripoli last week between rival militias battling for control of the Libyan capital.

Libyan national and club teams have had to host home matches outside the north African country because of safety issues since the 2011 death of dictator Muamar Kadhafi.

“I am not coaching Libya for money — I want to help bring happiness to the people by taking the national team to the 2019 Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon,” said Amrouche.

The match staged in wet conditions before a small crowd followed a predictable pattern with Libya putting virtually their entire team behind the ball whenever threatened.

It led to an international that delivered little excitement and the match appeared destined to finish goalless long before the final whistle.

“We battled to gain possession against physically strong opponents and then surrendered the ball too easily at times,” admitted England-born South Africa coach Stuart Baxter.

Libya face Nigeria twice between October 8 and 16 while South Africa host and visit the Seychelles at the same time.

Scare for Seedorf as Comoros hold Cameroon: Former Dutch star Clarence Seedorf made a disappointing debut as Cameroon coach when they were held 1-1 by minnows Comoros Saturday in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The outcome could have been even worse for the 42-year-old ex-Real Madrid midfielder as his side fell behind after 15 minutes and levelled with only 10 minutes remaining.

Before succeeding Belgian Hugo Broos in June, Seedorf had unsuccessful spells as manager of AC Milan, Shenzhen and Deportivo la Coruna that lasted less than six months each.

He is being assisted by another former Dutch star, Patrick Kluivert, and ex-France international Jean Alain Boumsong is also part of the new coaching staff. Reigning African champions Cameroon were ranked 47 in the world this month — 102 places above Comoros, a three-island state in southeastern Africa.

But the five-time Cup of Nations winners fell behind when El Fardou Ben Mohamed from Red Star Belgrade scored off a cross on an artificial Mitsamiouli pitch in humid conditions. Cameroon often struggled to contain the islanders until Stephane Bahoken, who plays for French top-flight outfit Angers, equalised.

Guaranteed a place at the 24-team finals next June as hosts, Cameroon are playing in Group B with Comoros, Morocco and Malawi to gain competitive match practice.

Two nations qualify from each of 12 mini-leagues so the highest finisher between Comoros, Morocco and Malawi will accompany Cameroon to the biennial tournament. A further 12 Cup of Nations qualifiers are scheduled for later Saturday.