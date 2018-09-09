Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Sports

AFP
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Balotelli in doubt for Portugal game

MILAN: Mario Balotelli is in doubt to play Italy’s second Nations League game against Portugal in Lisbon on Monday, according to press reports on Saturday.

The Nice forward was heavily criticised for his performance in his first competitive game for Italy since the 2014 World Cup, a 1-1 draw against Poland on Friday.

Balotelli limped off after an hour before Chelsea midfielder Jorginho rescued a point for the Azzurri in Bologna.

And the 28-year-old forward did not take part in a full training session on Saturday after undergoing tests.

Mancini confirmed he was struggling for fitness, with the forward applying an ice pack to his thigh after being substituted on Friday.

“His fitness levels are an issue right now,” Mancini told Rai Sport.

Balotelli has been short of match time as a result of a contract dispute with Ligue 1 club Nice after a planned move to Marseille failed to materialise.

“I will have to talk to him a lot and he must improve a lot,” said Mancini. “Mario has to find form.“I’m just disappointed because we didn’t win, not disappointed in any player.”

Mancini, Balotelli’s former manager at Inter Milan and Manchester City, recalled the striker after taking over as national coach last May.

Balotelli played in three friendlies in June, scoring on his debut in a 2-1 friendly win over Saudi Arabia.

Mancini said he would make some changes for the trip to Portugal as he continues to rebuild Italy after their World Cup qualifying fiasco.

“We need to get a better result than this,” added Mancini.

“We could well change the system too, just like a few players.”

Meanwhile, Alessandro Costacurta, the Italian Football Federation vice-commissioner praised what Mancini was achieving.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use