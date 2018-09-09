Pakistan thrash Bhutan 3-0

LAHORE: Pakistan football team was on song by defeating Bhutan 3-0 to win their last match of the group stage in the SAFF championship on Saturday.

Pakistan with this win made their position strong to qualify for the semi-final of the tournament.

After losing to Bangladesh in their last match, Pakistan bounced back strongly with potent striking ability.

The men in green missed a couple of chances in the start which saw them under pressure in front of some strong defence of the opponents.

But Mohammad Riaz on 20th minute struck a goal to take 1-0 lead over Bhutan who were struggling a bit to avail chances properly.

Nine minutes later, Hassan Bashir doubled the lead for Pakistan scoring his second goal to become the highest goal scorer of the tournament so far.

Thereafter Bhutan made some extraordinary efforts to score but it was Pakistan aggressive play which led them down completely.

Faheem Ahmed on extra minutes of the game hit third goal for Pakistan to further strengthen their status.

Pakistan with three valuable points topped their pool and is likely to play in the semi-final of the tournament.

The head Coach National team, José Antonio Nogueira on team’s impressive performance said that the boys are pumped up to clinch their first ever SAFF championship title.

He in a video message said that if they continue like this then no one can stop them winning the coveted title.

“The boys are confident, hopefully this time we will not disappoint the football fans in Pakistan,” Nogueira said.