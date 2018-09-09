Fehmida holds meeting with POA President, Secretary tomorrow

LAHORE: The sports officials of various bodies have given their recommendations to Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination to improve the working of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for IPC is holding a meeting with the President and Secretary General, Pakistan Olympic Association on Monday (September 10) at Islamabad.

The main points for deliberations will be chef de mission report of Pakistan Contingent for 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang (Indonesia) 2018 and the preparation and participation in the 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games scheduled at Buenos Aires, Argentina from 6-18 October, 2018.

Khalid Mahmood, secretary POA, informed that in this context, a briefing about participation and performance of Pakistan contingent in the 18th Asian Games was held under the chairmanship of Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President Pakistan Olympic Association in a meeting with President/Secretary General and team managers at Olympic House Lahore.

The attendees had a detailed discussion highlighting the areas of concern and recommended requirements and proposed a future line of action.

These recommendations shall be brought into the notice of Federal Minister by Arif Hasan, President, Pakistan Olympic Association in a presentation, he added.