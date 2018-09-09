Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

World

AFP
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hollywood stars plead for hunger striker Sentsov

VENICE: Hollywood stars have pleaded with Russia not to let hunger striking Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov die in prison. Actress Naomi Watts, Oscar-winning actor and director Christoph Waltz, together with Guillermo del Toro begged the Kremlin late Friday to release the filmmaker, who has been refusing food in a remote jail in northern Siberia for 118 days. The stars and the rest of the jury at the Venice film festival, which ends Saturday, said Sentsov had lost 30 kilos (66 pounds) since he began his protest on May 14. The 42-year-old was jailed for 20 years for terrorism and arms trafficking after a trial denounced as “Stalinist” by Amnesty International. The Venice jury, led by Del Toro — who won two Oscars this year including best film for “The Shape of Water” — said that Sentsov had been “imprisoned and tortured... after a trial that clearly did not respect the rights of the defence.” They urged the Kremlin to release him immediately “so that Oleg is not left to die”. It was the second call to free Sentsov at the festival, the launchpad for the Oscars race. Last week top Russian documentary maker Victor Kossakovsky made an emotional appeal for Sentsov’s life. “We must not forget him. You must write, write, write,” he told reporters. “We have to tell him we remember him.” The Kremlin releasing him would “not (be) political but a human act”, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use