Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

World

AFP
September 9, 2018

Iran executes Kurdish separatists

TEHRAN: Iran executed three alleged Kurdish separatists on Saturday, local media reported, despite criticism by the United Nations that at least one had been tortured in prison. Ramin Hossein Panahi, Zaniar Moradi and Loghman Moradi were all executed on Saturday, according to the conservative Fars news agency. It said Panahi had planned to bomb a rally in Iran’s Kurdish province last June. Zaniar and Loghman Moradi were accused of membership in an unnamed “terrorist separatist group” and of killing four people, including the son of the Friday prayers leader in the Kurdish city of Mariwan. Panahi was accused of membership in Komala, which has been waging a long-running separatist insurgency in Iranian Kurdistan from bases across the border in Iraq. He was sentenced to death in April, drawing criticism from UN human rights experts, who said his execution “would be unconscionable”.“We are deeply disturbed by reports that Mr. Panahi has suffered human rights violations before and during his trial, including incommunicado detention, torture and ill-treatment, and denial of access to a lawyer and adequate medical care,” they said in a report at the time.They pointed to reports that Panahi had been denied medical care for injuries suffered during his imprisonment, including from reported beating with cables.He had also reportedly started a hunger strike at the beginning of this year in the Rajaei-Shahr prison in Karaj, near Tehran.

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

