Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

World

Agencies
September 9, 2018

Syrian war documentary wins top Venice prizes

VENICE: A film that follows two friends through four nightmarish years of the Syrian civil war has lifted some of the top prizes at the Venice film festival, which ends Saturday.

“Still Recording”, a documentary by Ghiath Ayoub and Saeed Al Batal, records what happened to two idealistic art students after they were swept up in the fervour of the Syrian revolution. It picked up two awards at Venice Critics’ Week. Friends Saeed and Milad leave Damascus and go to Douma in 2011, a suburb under rebel control, to set up a radio station and recording studio. There they struggle to keep a flicker of hope and creativity alive as they endure fighting, siege and famine. Ayoub and Al Batal, who shot 500 hours of footage, told AFP that with so little reporting coming out of Syria it was important to bear witness. “We started doing this because there wasn’t, and still isn’t, an efficient working media in Syria because it’s not allowed to enter and if it is, it’s under the control of the regime,” said Al Batal. “Art is nothing if it is not resistance, even if there isn’t revolution... it is resistance against a huge amount of emotions you have got inside you. “Emotions need to come out and expressing them through art can do that,” he added. The win comes as the Syrian regime and its Russian allies are preparing to launch an assault on Idlib, the northern province that is the last major stronghold of the rebel and jihadist groups which have been trying to overthrow Bashar al-Assad for the past seven years.

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

