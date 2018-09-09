Sun September 09, 2018
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

World

AFP
September 9, 2018

13 killed in Afghanistan bus crash

KANDAHAR: At least 13 people were killed when a passenger bus collided with a truck parked on a road in southern Afghanistan on Saturday and overturned, officials said. Another 25 were wounded in the accident in Zherai district of Kandahar province, provincial police spokesman Abdul Bashir Khaksar told AFP. The truck was stationary when it was hit by the bus at around 6:00 am (0130 GMT), said Kandahar governor spokesman Mohammad Aziz Azizi. The bus was carrying around 40 passengers from neighbouring Helmand province to Kandahar and overturned after the collision, he told AFP. Azizi put the death toll at 15. Women and children were among the casualties, he added. It was unclear how many of the casualties were on the bus. Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan where drivers often flout rules and roads are in poor condition.

