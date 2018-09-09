Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan's sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos' play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe 'rigging': Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba's Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

AFP
September 9, 2018

Six killed in Nepal chopper crash

KATHMANDU: A helicopter crashed into a hillside in central Nepal on Saturday, killing six on board, including a Japanese tourist, officials said. One woman survived the crash with injuries and has been airlifted to the capital. Rescuers travelled on foot to reach the chopper’s wreckage, spotted on a forested hillside in neighbouring Nuwakot district. Officials had earlier said that the helicopter went down in Dhadhing, an adjoining district. “In total six people have died in the crash, including the pilot, but one survived,” Nuwakot police chief Basanta Bahadur Kunwar told AFP. Kunwar said that they were working to retrieve the bodies. The single-pilot Kathmandu-bound Altitude Air helicopter was carrying six passengers, including a Japanese trekker, when it lost contact with air traffic control after taking off from the central district of Gorkha. Nepal has a booming private helicopter industry, flying tourists and goods to remote corners of the Himalayan nation where road access is limited or non-existent. But the impoverished country has a poor air safety record due to poorly trained staff and lacklustre maintenance. In 2016, seven people were killed in a helicopter crash 22kms (14 miles) north of the capital. There were multiple helicopter accidents, claiming over a dozen lives, in the wake of a powerful 2015 earthquake when choppers were used to rescue the injured and deliver aid to communities cut off by the disaster. The European Union banned all Nepalese airlines following international alarm over the country’s air safety record.

