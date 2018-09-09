Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan's sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos' play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe 'rigging': Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba's Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

September 9, 2018

Armenian teens ‘missing’ ahead of deportation from Netherlands

THE HAGUE: Two Armenian teenagers due to be deported from the Netherlands have gone missing on Saturday, the Dutch justice ministry said, in the latest twist of a high-profile drama as the pair battle to stay in the country. Howick, 13 and his sister Lili, 12, who have gone into hiding several times before to avoid the authorities, were due to be deported on Saturday to join their mother in Armenia, after a last-ditch legal bid failed to stop their expulsion. The pair, who have lived in the Netherlands for a decade, “cannot be found and the police are looking for them,” the spokesman for the ministry of justice told AFP. They were last seen on Friday night at their grandparents’ home in the southeastern city of Wijchen, police said in a statement. The police, who have called on citizens to help them find the children, do not know “where they are” and “if they are hiding”. The saga has gripped the country, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Dutch royal Princess Laurentien weighing in, while the youngsters have appeared on national television to plead their case. Howick and Lili last went missing a week ago, after the Hague-based Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, ruled there was no reason why the two teens should not be sent back to Armenia. The children have been living with foster parents since their mother, Armina Hambartsjumian, was sent back to Yerevan last year after her asylum request was finally denied. Just before leaving the country the 37-year-old briefly hid the children, refusing to tell immigration officials where they were. Hambartsjumian was deported without them and has since told Dutch supporters she is unable to look after her children in Armenia. By the time Howick and Lili eventually emerged that time, their case was before the courts. On Friday, the children’s lawyer launched a last bid at the Amsterdam court to halt their expulsion, arguing that their mother was not able to look after them.

But the judge ruled that there was no viable reason to stop the deportation.

