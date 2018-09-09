Duterte blames Trump for Philippines economic woes

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday blamed US President Donald Trump after inflation hit a nine-year high in the Philippines, hurting the image of the populist leader.

It was an unexpected claim from the fiery Duterte, a one-time fierce critic of the United States but who has since embraced Trump after the business tycoon was elected in November, 2016. When questioned by reporters about the 6.4 percent inflation in August, a nine-year high that exceeded most analysts’ forecasts, Duterte blamed Trump’s economic policies. “Who started it? America. When America raised its rates, everyone raised theirs as well. That is how it is. There is nothing we can do,” he told reporters.

“Because America... Trump wanted it. Even taxes like excise tax, they raised it. Even import dues,” Duterte said. He later clarified that he was not angry at his fellow populist, saying: “I will talk to friend Trump”. “I have nothing against the American people, not the slightest... misgiving against Trump,” he added.