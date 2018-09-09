Three-day deadline: Sindh orders decisive action to end misuse of official vehicles

KARACHI: The Sindh government has directed the administrative heads of the different departments of the provincial administration to take decisive action within three days to end misuse of official vehicles in the possession of officials under their respective authorities.

In this regard, a circular titled ‘Misuse of official vehicles’ was issued on Saturday by the Services, General Administration & Coordination Department (SGA&CD) of the Government of Sindh.

The notification has been forwarded to the chairman of the Planning & Development Board, the senior member of the Board of Revenue, the chairman of the Enquiries & Anti-Corruption Establishment, the principal secretaries to the governor and chief minister, the CM’s inspector and evaluation team, the chairman of the Service Tribunal and the administrative secretaries of different government departments.

The circular released by the section officer of the caretaker cell of the SGA&CD reads: “I am directed to refer to the captioned subject and to state that the competent authority [Sindh’s chief executive in this case] has taken a serious view of the fact that majority of the officers are possessing more than one official vehicle, beyond their entitlement, which is, however, a serious issue and warrants your immediate intervention in order to ensure good governance in the province.

“All the administrative secretaries and heads of [government] departments are required to make sure that officers are not in the possession of or using more than one vehicle, in order to eliminate any possibility of misuse of official vehicles.

“In view of the foregoing, I am further directed to advise you to comply with the directives and furnish a detailed compliance report in the subject matter within three days positively.

“If a nil report is sent and any officer is found to be violating the aforementioned instructions and orders, disciplinary proceedings may be initiated against the defaulting officers.”