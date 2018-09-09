Ombudsman orders CDA to deliver Park Enclave plots to owners

ISLAMABAD: — The Federal Ombudsman has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to complete the land acquisition process of the Park Enclave and initiate development work of the housing scheme within a definite time frame so that allottees awaiting possession of their plots for up to seven years would know when they would receive their property.

After hearing the complaints of the affected allottees of Park Enclave Phase I extension and Phase II on August 29, Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz directed the CDA chairman to take disciplinary action against officials responsible for the delay in land acquisition.

More than 50 persons out of the almost 650, who were offered plots in 2011 and promised their possession in 2013, are still not sure when the CDA would fulfill its promise. Despite its failure to hand over possession to all allottees of the extended first phase of Park Enclave, the CDA marketed the second phase in early 2015. It promised possession of the plots in 12 months, but is yet to begin development work there.

On May 25, the affected allottees of both phases complained against the CDA to the Federal Ombudsman, who issued his ruling after seven hearings.

“The facts and circumstances as elicited from the record available and file certainly make it clear without any iota of doubt that the Agency has failed to lend proper map and form to the project of Phase-I extension and Phase-II as a whole," the Federal Ombudsman observed.

"This has deprived the complainants of their rights to take over possession of their plots in a fully developed housing project since long. The hectic efforts made by the complainants in getting their grievances redressed have also failed which further show the apathy of the agency which is nothing else but sheer maladministration”, he ruled.

The Federal Ombudsman directed the CDA to complete the land acquisition process within the shortest possible time and expedite development work within a definite time frame to ensure the rapid handover of plots to the allottees. It was also told to offer the allottees a way out of the scheme if they so wished.

“An exit option (should) be allowed to the affected allottees by waiving of 10 percent deduction and refund deposited amount along with the interest on prevalent bank rates. Waive all delayed payment charges on all plots of the affected allottees till effective possession with complete development," he said.

The Federal Ombudsman also directed the CDA to submit an implementation report within 45 days.