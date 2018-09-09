No secretary as new President assumes charge today

ISLAMABAD: With the retirement of an ace bureaucrat Shahid Khan who was Secretary to the President till Thursday last just two days before the culmination of tenure of President Mamnoon Hussain, the Presidency will be without a Secretary today (Sunday) when new President Arif Alvi will take charge of the tallest house on the Constitution Avenue and take the oath of the office.

In the meanwhile Additional Secretary at the Presidency and grade-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) Ms. Humaira Ahmad has been assigned the acting charge of the office who will be receiving the new President on behalf of the administration of the Presidency.

Sources told The News here on Saturday that Shahid Khan known for his uprightness and principled bureaucrat declined to extension of one week to supervise the change of hands at the highest office of the country. Khan, who very ably served at different challenging posts, was Director General Haj for the eight years and it was the only time when no complain was ever received about the arrangements for the pilgrims from Pakistan. He hold charge of several important slots and always been fairly excellent.

In the meantime sources said that federal Education Secretary Arshad Mirza could be new Secretary to the President. He was Federal Interior Secretary before the establishment of caretaker government placed for the holding of general election in the country. The notification pertaining to the appointment of new Secretary to the President will be issued in a couple of days. It is likely that some important changes in the administration of Presidency will take place in few days since the new government is contemplating to bring about reforms in the office of the President. President-elect Dr. Arif Alvi has already hinted about that.