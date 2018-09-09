PTI govt outcome of selection, not election: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Senator Dr Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani has said that incumbent government is the product of selection but certainly not the election. The Senator who had served as SAPM to the Prime Minister said Saturday on the occasion of reference held to pay homage to his illustrious father and Quaid-e-Azam’s close associate late Syed Ahmad Saeed Kirmani Advocate, demanded that a Parliamentary Commission should be constituted for probing the rigging in 2018 elections and fraudulent outcome of the polls.

Senator Kirmani recalled that Communist leader Joseph Stalin used to say that people should remind that they have to cast their vote for election but the result is supposed to determine by those who undertake counting. “The election-2018 was conducted under the theory of Stalin since the outcome was affixed by those who made counting on behest of PTI leader’s masters.

“It’s not the people who vote that count. It’s the people who count the votes.