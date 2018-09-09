Man shot dead in Swat

MINGORA: One person was killed while two others, including a woman, sustained injuries in three separate incidents in various parts of Khwazakhela on Saturday.

Police said that one Yousaf Khan, resident of Babu Maira area of Khwazakhela, committed suicide over unknown reasons by opening fire on himself.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

In the second incident, a woman sustained injuries when a pistol went off accidentally in Landikas area.

Ihsanullah, resident of Landikas, was cleaning firearm at home when it accidentally went off and hit his nearby wife Uzma.

As a result, she received critical injuries. The injured was shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital for treatment.

Also, one Azizullah, 28, resident of Chaliar, electrocuted and sustained injuries when he was busy welding on the rooftop.

He received electric shocks as he touched the live wire, leaving him critically injured. The wounded person was taken to the Saidu Sharif Hospital for medical treatment.