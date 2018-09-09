Police solve blind murder case

MANSEHRA: The police solved a blind murder case of a woman and man, an official said on Saturday.

Raja Mehboob, the DSP Shinkiari, told reporters that the a woman was killed in Chitti Gatti areas in Mansehra and the police were investigating the case on different angles.

He said that the blind murder of Zubaida Bibi was a challenge for police and they got involved her younger brother Mohammad Fiaz, who unearthed facts behind killing the couple.

Mehboob said that Bakht Zameen and his father first killed Mohammad Azam in Battagram and later on killed Zubaida Bibi in Chitti Gatti in Mansehra and fled the scene.

He said that the suspects lodged an FIR against Jehanzeb, the husband of Zubaida Bibi but police foiled their conspiracy.

“We have been raiding to arrest the suspect,” said Mehboob.