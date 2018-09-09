Heritage Trail Project in doldrums as officials indulge in blame-game

PESHAWAR: The fate of the Heritage Trail Project is uncertain as the Town-1 nazim and officials of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums have been indulging in blame-game.

The blame-game started after the Town-1 Nazim,ZahidNadim visited the project and criticised the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums for failing to ensure cleaning the project area, preventing vehicles from passing through the route and checking encroachments.

The project undertaken at a cost of Rs315 million was completed in June.

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums was supposed to hand over the heritage trail to the district government after completion.

But the change of government after the completion of the five year term of previous assemblies and installation of caretakers and later the suspension of local governments by the Election Commission of Pakistan delayed the handover of the project to the district government.

Now vehicles ply the route of the project causing significant damage to it.

The locals, particularly shopkeepers and vendors, have encroached upon the project area in front of the shops and it was littered with garbage. The lack of care and maintenance invited criticism from people, terming the spending of huge funds on the project as waste.

The visit of Town-1 Nazim,ZahidNadim and his criticism of Directorate of Archaeology and Museums generated controversy. The two sides have started accusing each other for causing the mess.

Archaeology and Museums Director Abdul Samad expressed disappointment and said ZahidNadim was trying to cover his failure by blaming the directorate.

He said the directorate and previous PTI-led provincial government had agreed that the former would execute and hand over the project to the latter.

He said that the town administration failed to make proper arrangements for keeping the project area clean.

In response, Zahid Nadim pointed out that the project has yet to be handed over to the town administration. He said that looking after the project was still the responsibility of the directorate.

“It will become our responsibility after the directorate formally hands it over to us,” he explained.

He said the concrete route of the project has broken down at various points, the electricity wires were not covered and the hanging bare wires could lead to a tragedy anytime. He added that the sewerage line was also not constructed properly and encroachments were rampant on the project property.

About the traffic on the route of the project, he said it was the responsibility of the traffic regulating authorities to restrict the vehicles from plying the route.

Nawazuddin, the research officer at the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, said the directorate looked after the project for over three months.

He said that removing encroachments, stopping vehicles from plying the route of the heritage trail and carrying out maintenance was the responsibility of the town administration.

He said talks were in the final stages with the district government to hand over the project to it.

“Three meetings to complete the necessary process for handing over the project to the District Council have been held. The agreement would be signed in the coming days,” he added.

He said the repair work could not be carried out as the Election Commission of Pakistan had banned the withdrawal of money from the funds of the directorate.

“The contractor was paid only 40 percent funds and has to be paid the remaining 60 percent. Under these circumstances we cannot force him to carry out the repair work,” he elaborated.

He said the directorate was committed to setting standard operating procedures with the district government and hand over the project to it.

He asked for an end to the blame-game, saying it was damaging both the parties and it would not help solve the problem but would complicate things.