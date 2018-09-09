KPCSW team visits Shangla

PESHAWAR: A delegation from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) visited Shangla district on Saturday and held meetings with the local women and district administration ahead of re-elections in PK 23.

The visit was aimed at understanding causes of low participation of women voters in general election 2018 from the constituency and measures taken for increased participation of women in the re-polls, scheduled for September 10. The Election Commission had declared the July 25 General Elections results in PK 23 in Shangla null and void under Election Act 2017 which stipulates less than 10 percent women voters turnout shall cause annulment of results of a given constituency.