Seven of family killed in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Seven persons of a family, including two women and three children, were killed in a collision between a car and a truck on Draban-Drazinda Road in Sar Dagar area on Saturday.

Police officials said that seven family members belonging to Karak were on way to Zhob in Balochistan when their car went out of control apparently due to over-speeding and rammed into a truck in Sar Dagar area in Draban tehsil.

They said that all the occupants of the car including two men, two women and three children died on the spot.

The accident, they said, was so severe that the car was completely damaged and took hours to complete the rescue activity. The police shifted the bodies to hospital.