Walk arranged to mark International Literacy Day

LAKKI MARWAT: The elementary and secondary education department with support of national commission for human development (NCHD) held a walk in Lakki city on Saturday to mark International Literacy Day.

Lakki Marwat tehsil naib nazim Hafiz Asif Saleem led the walk, which started from Government Primary School No. 2, Meenakhel, and culminated at starting point after passing through Mandar street. NCHD assistant directors Zahir Khan and Naimatullah, field officers Ali Abbas and Muhammad Saleem, headmasters Fazalur Rehman and Jamil Ahmad Khan and teachers and students participated in the walk.

The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans highlighting the importance of education, literacy and skill development.

Earlier, speaking at a function in the school, the tehsil naib nazim Hafiz Asif Saleem said, “Our religion emphasised on getting education as it helped us to know and understand our duties and responsibilities besides enabling us to lead a comfortable life.”

He said that literate people could play vital role in country’s development.

Saplings: The tehsil municipal administration Lakki Marwat is all set to plant over two thousand saplings in the area of civic body under Sheen Lakki Marwat tree

plantation campaign, said tehsil municipal officer Raufullah Khan.

After sowing seedlings on the premises of municipal office in Lakki city, he told journalists that plantation activity would be carried in Children Park, Family Park and Tanchi office of municipal administration.

“The employees of tehsil municipal administration will take active part in plantation drive and will plant saplings in their respective localities,” he said, adding that planting trees was inevitable for human survival and conservation of environment.