Sun September 09, 2018
S
Sabah
September 9, 2018

Mamnoon Hussain departs after full term as president, Alvi takes oath today

ISLAMABAD: Mamnoon Hussain completes his five year tenure as president of Pakistan on Saturday.

At a special ceremony, he was given a farewell guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces. The outgoing president also inspected the guard of honour. The outgoing president also held farewell meeting with the staff of the Presidency.

After inspecting the farewell guard of honour, Mamnoon Hussain, along with his wife Mehmooda Mamnoon Hussain and other family members left the Aiwan- e- Sadr. Meanwhile, newly elected President Dr Arifur Rehman Alvi will take oath of the office at a ceremony today (Sunday). The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, will administer the oath to him.

Dr Arif Alvi won the presidential elections on Tuesday by securing 352 votes in the electoral college of national and provincial assemblies and the Senate.

According to the spokesperson of Presidency, newly elected president, Arif Alvi, will take oath as 13th president of Pakistan today (Sunday). Apart from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, higher political and military authorities will attend the oath-taking ceremony. Ambassadors have also been invited to the ceremony.

According to the spokesperson of Presidency, guests will be served with tea and biscuits at the ceremony.

Dr Arif Alvi is a politician, dentist and a parliamentarian. He is a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek- e- Insaf and was the secretary general of the party from 2006 till 2013.

Dr Arif Alvi had previously contested the 1997 general elections as a provincial assembly candidate from DHA area and then later again in the 2002 general elections as a National Assembly candidate. In 2013, he was elected as a member of the National Assembly from constituency NA 250, Karachi. More than 76, 000 people who stood up for change voted for him.

Dr Arif Alvi is passing happy married life with Samina Alvi and they have four children, all married and settled with their families. He used to play squash, cricket and hockey in his younger days and now enjoys casual games as well as watching them. He has a very active Twitter account ArifAlvi with almost 200, 000 followers.

