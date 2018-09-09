Top baboos’ role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD: Like the under-transfer Punjab’s Inspector General Police Kaleem Imam, who instead of checking political interference had transferred DPO Pakpattan, the Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani’s reported handling of two deputy commissioners’ complaints against politicisation of bureaucracy has also been really disappointing for many in the civilian bureaucracy.

Sources in the civil services feel that initially the IGP’s and later the chief secretary’s response to these matters of political interference have conveyed a negative message to government servants who were expecting support from top most bureaucrats in getting the bureaucracy depoliticised.

In a strange decision and at a time when the case of DPO Pakpattan’s controversial transfer following political pressures is pending with the apex court, the officer - Rizwan Gondal - has been surrendered to the federal government by the Punjab.

Rizwan Gondal was removed from DPO Pakpattan office after he had allegedly declined the Chief Minister Punjab’s order to apologize to Khawar Maneka, an influential landowner of the area and ex-husband of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s present wife, for an incident involving the police.

In a suo moto notice, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar while reprimanding IGP Punjab Kaleem Imam and indicating the possible initiation of action against the CM Punjab had directed Imam to investigate the matter and present a report to the SC within a week.

Interestingly, while the matter is sub judice, the Punjab government has surrendered Rizwan Gondal to Islamabad.

In yet another development that has upset the civilian bureaucracy, the Punjab government intends to take a strict disciplinary action against the two deputy commissioners (DCs), who had complained of political interference in service matters.

According to media reports, the Punjab government is considering proceeding against them for violating rules of business by writing letters to the chief election commissioner (CEC) and releasing them to the media complaining about political meddling in official affairs.

An inquiry report into Chakwal DC’s writing of a letter to the CEC, Supreme Court and the chief secretary about alleged political interference by a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA in official working has been received by the government, a news report published in a national daily on Saturday said, adding the government is waiting for the report about a similar act by the Rajanpur DC.

Instead of protecting bureaucrats from political pressures, the Punjab government is focusing on the issue if the DCs have been found breaking the chain of command while registering their complaints.

Like the Punjab police’s initial inquiry report which had focused on the DPO but conveniently ignored the chief minister, the probe into the DCs matter also does not touch the ruling party MNAs who were alleged to have sought transfers of Patwaris from the DCs.

According to an official sources in both districts - Chakwal and Rajanpur- by-elections will be held and as per the Election Act 2017 after the announcement of schedule for by-elections, the DCs’ act of writing to CEC and ECP is not a violation.

Secondly, it is said that when the matter has been brought to the attention of chief justice of Pakistan, it should be left for the CJP to see whether the DC has violated any law by addressing the matter directly to him.

“The sorry part is that the real issue of political interference is being ignored,” the source said, adding that it seems the politicization of bureaucracy is being furthered by putting the officers, who resisted external interference, into bad light.

Following the DCs’ complaints, the Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani had held a combined Skype and live conference with all administrative secretaries, commissioners and deputy commissioners, and asked them to “respect their chain of command”.

He also asked the civil servants to improve relations with the political leaders of their respective areas.

Instead of being protected, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had also said the officers would be “taken to task” for ignoring their chain of command.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government’s stance against senior civil servants who had pointed out political interference is contrary to the prime minister’s widely welcomed promise in his maiden speech to protect and reward the whistle-blowers.