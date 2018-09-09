6 killed after helicopter crashes in central Nepal

KATHMANDU: At least six people were killed while one woman survived after a helicopter of Altitude Air crashed in the dense forest in central Nepal on Saturday, officials confirmed.

Earlier, the government authorities had informed Xinhua that a domestic helicopter of Altitude Air had gone missing in Central Nepal since Saturday morning. The ill-fated chopper which was heading towards Kathmandu from Gorkha crashed in the bordering area between Dhading and Nuwakot.

The ill-fated helicopter with a call sign 9N-ALS AS350 B3e was carrying six passengers including a Japanese tourist along with a senior pilot.

The chopper lost the communication since 7:45 am local time.

Sitaram Sapkota, an official at Altitude Air, told Xinhua that a Buddhist nun survived the crash, but has sustained severe injuries.

The helicopter was located after the nun called the authorities about the tragedy. Rescue operation is underway despite of unfavorable weather condition and the remote location.

The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. The helicopter was en route to Kathmandu from Samagaun, which is a popular trekking stop in Gorkha district. September-October is regarded as the peak season for Manaslu expedition and trekking, which sees a large number of foreign tourists.

Meanwhile, Nepal will not join the first ever joint military drill among the armies of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) members, to be hosted by India next week, an advisor to the prime minister said here on Saturday.

Kundan Aryal, press advisor to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, told Xinhua that Nepal will not to join the joint military drill to be organized in Pune of the western Indian State of Maharastra on Sept. 10-16.