Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Agencies
September 9, 2018

6 killed after helicopter crashes in central Nepal

KATHMANDU: At least six people were killed while one woman survived after a helicopter of Altitude Air crashed in the dense forest in central Nepal on Saturday, officials confirmed.

Earlier, the government authorities had informed Xinhua that a domestic helicopter of Altitude Air had gone missing in Central Nepal since Saturday morning. The ill-fated chopper which was heading towards Kathmandu from Gorkha crashed in the bordering area between Dhading and Nuwakot.

The ill-fated helicopter with a call sign 9N-ALS AS350 B3e was carrying six passengers including a Japanese tourist along with a senior pilot.

The chopper lost the communication since 7:45 am local time.

Sitaram Sapkota, an official at Altitude Air, told Xinhua that a Buddhist nun survived the crash, but has sustained severe injuries.

The helicopter was located after the nun called the authorities about the tragedy. Rescue operation is underway despite of unfavorable weather condition and the remote location.

The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. The helicopter was en route to Kathmandu from Samagaun, which is a popular trekking stop in Gorkha district. September-October is regarded as the peak season for Manaslu expedition and trekking, which sees a large number of foreign tourists.

Meanwhile, Nepal will not join the first ever joint military drill among the armies of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) members, to be hosted by India next week, an advisor to the prime minister said here on Saturday.

Kundan Aryal, press advisor to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, told Xinhua that Nepal will not to join the joint military drill to be organized in Pune of the western Indian State of Maharastra on Sept. 10-16.

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

