Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

World

AFP
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump calls on Apple to move production from China to US

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump called Saturday for Apple to make its products in the US instead of China to avoid suffering the consequences of his trade war with Beijing.

Trump has repeatedly called for companies to move production to the United States, or to keep it there, while pushing aggressive trade actions aimed at narrowing the US trade deficit, which he equates with theft from Americans.

"Apple prices may increase because of the massive Tariffs we may be imposing on China - but there is an easy solution where there would be ZERO tax, and indeed a tax incentive," Trump tweeted.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use