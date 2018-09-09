Win for Pakistan in SAFF event

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned their second victory in the South Asian Football Federation Championship in Bangladesh after beating Bhutan 3-0 on Saturday.

Pakistan were leading 2-0 at the breather.

It all started well for Pakistan as Mohammad Riaz broke the ice in the 20th minute after skipper Saddam Hussain sent in a clear through pass. Riaz dodged the onrushing defender and hit the ball on top of the net that gave no chance to the Bhutan goalkeeper.

Nine minutes later Hassan Bashir doubled the lead with a powerful shot from outside the striking circle.

In the dying moments of the match, Faheem Ahmad cashed in on the opportunity provided by Mohammad Ali to dodge the Bhutan goalkeeper with a left foot slice to make it 3-0.

Pakistan had earlier defeated Nepal in their first match 2-1 and were beaten 0-1 by hosts Bangladesh in their second game.