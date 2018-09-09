Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Sports

AFP
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Moeen calls for change in ‘mentality’

LONDON: Moeen Ali said England’s batsmen need to “change our mentality” after yet another collapse against India but remains positive about the future despite the impending retirement of opening linchpin Alastair Cook.

England’s top order has repeatedly failed to fire during the five-match Test series against India, failing to reach 400 once, and their batsmen again let them down on the first day of the fifth Test at the Oval on Friday.

The home side — with former captain Cook playing his final match — were cruising at one stage on 133 for one, with Cook and Ali at the crease.

But a flurry of wickets in the final session left them struggling at 198-7 at the close after a low-scoring day.

Moeen, who scored a watchful 50 in 170 balls before he was caught behind off the bowling of Ishant Sharma, admitted that England had issues to sort out beyond replacing Cook.

“There are obviously players who are going to come in or there’s a player that’s going to come in and try and replace Cooky, which will be very, very difficult,” he said.

“We do have these collapses but everyone that gets out is a fantastic player and we all know that they all justify being in the side. It is difficult. These things happen. It’s not just us guys, it happens around the world.”

Moeen, batting at number three after a career spent shuffling around the order, said India had bowled “fantastically well” in the series, which had made life difficult for the batsmen.

But he said he remained upbeat despite England’s batting woes.

“I’m always confident,” he said. “There’s always good players, maybe some players that you don’t know of at the moment that will turn up.

“I think there’s some very good players in county cricket who have got the ability to play but obviously we don’t want these collapses all the time and I know they’re happening but hopefully we just need to change our mentality a little bit I think.”

The all-rounder said he thought Cook, who was dismissed for 71, had been destined to make a hundred in his final Test.

“Definitely, especially when he got dropped,” he said. “I said ‘this is meant to be for you’ but unfortunately he didn’t.”

India’s Ravindra Jadeja praised the tourists’ bowlers, saying England panicked.

“Everyone bowled well,” he said. “Especially when the partnership between Moeen Ali and Alastair Cook was on, our plan was to stop the boundaries.

“Our plan was that if they didn’t get boundaries, they’d panic and play wrong shots and get out. And that’s exactly what happened.

“From there we got six wickets for 50 or so. As a bowling department, that is our idea — not to concede runs. If there’s a partnership, we will bowl in good areas. In England, if one wicket falls, you get two or three in a cluster. And that’s what happened.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use