Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Sports

AFP
September 9, 2018

Share

Del Potro buoyed by boyhood friends

NEW YORK: Juan Martin del Potro’s return to the US Open final is a celebration of friendship that saw the 2009 champion through his darkest days of injury and doubt.

A dozen friends from del Potro’s hometown of Tandil have gained fame in Flushing Meadows, their serenade of “Ole, ole, ole — Del-Po, Del-Po” an infectious accompaniment to his every match.

Despite Del Potro’s affectionate post-match teasing, they’re more than a boozy bunch of boyhood friends. They’re the people who helped him through when it seemed recurring wrist injuries would end his career.

The nadir came in 2015, when multiple surgeries had failed to produce a solution.

“They are very important for me to be in this stage at the moment because they were behind me in that year, trying to keep my mind positive to never give up during my wrist problems,” said Del Potro after reaching the final when defending champion Rafael Nadal retired injured after dropping the first two sets.

“I didn’t know if I will be a tennis player again or not. But I’m here. I’m excited to keep surprising the tennis world, as I did with myself.”

Del Potro looked headed for stardom when he beat Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in succession to win the 2009 US Open. Instead years in the wilderness followed. But Del Potro, resurgent this season with his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells and a title in Acapulco, is on the threshold of another Grand Slam triumph.

“I cannot believe that I will have a chance to play another Grand Slam final here, which is my favorite tournament,” Del Potro said.

